衝撃特価 1970年代　プーさん　マテル　トーキング　winnie the pooh キャラクターグッズ

商品の説明

1970年代
マテル社製
トーキングフィギュア
背中の紐を引っ張って離すと言葉を話します
残念ながら完璧には聞き取れない位の状態です
ご不明な点がございましたらお気軽にお問い合わせください

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

