豪華で新しい Balance New 2002R Pack Protection スニーカー

New Balance 2002R Protection Pack "Mirage Gray"

ニューバランス 2002R プロテクションパック "ミラージュ グレー"

*購入後室内試着しました。

サイズが微妙だったので出品します。

*タグ付きです。

*サイズは29cm・US11・widthDです。

*色は、灰グレーの1300カラーです。

*箱はあります。

☆注意☆

当方は100%正規品の本物しか出品致しませんので少しでも疑うようでしたら購入はお控え下さい。

購入意思のないコメントや画像アップ要求やいいねはお控え下さい。

手数料の関係と送料込みですので値下げは厳しいのでお控え下さい。

専用や取り置きはご遠慮下さい。

即入金頂ける方でお願い致します。

購入後、コンビあニ払い等で支払い期限が切れた場合キャンセルさせていただきます。

購入後のキャンセル、返品は不可です。

気になる点がございましたら購入前にご質問下さい。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ 29cm ブランド ニューバランス 商品の状態 未使用に近い

