印象のデザイン PAVEL 新品　RICH 　Keel 5'10" Hauler サーフィン

RICH PAVEL 　Keel Hauler 5'10"

商品の説明

RICH PAVEL SURFBOARD/リッチパベル　Keel Hauler 5'10"の未使用品です。
数年前に都内の正規ショップにて購入したものですが、なかなかサーフィンする時間が取れず、他にも数本同タイプの板を所有しているため乗らず仕舞いとなっておりました。
この先もしばらくは乗ることがなさそうなので、ご入用の方がおられたらお譲りしたいと思っております。
ボードの値上がりは顕著で、今後この価格での購入は難くなると思いますのでこの機会にご検討いただければ幸いです。
長さ：5'10"
幅：21 3/4
厚み：2 5/8
色目は画像3枚目と6枚目が近いです。
ワックスも塗っていない未使用品ですが、高額となりますのでトラブルを避けるため出来れば現品確認をいただき、ご納得のうえご購入お願いしたいと思ます。
上記の通りですので、即購入は大変勝手ながらお断りいたします。
発送をご希望の場合はコメントよりお問い合わせください。

