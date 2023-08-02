でおすすめアイテム。 Kuuさま専用★ ひざ丈ワンピース

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
フォクシーニューヨークから2021年に発売された大変人気のワンピース、 “Marina Sandress”です。
ご自宅でお洗濯できるお品。
清涼感溢れる一枚で完成する避暑地のレディスタイル。2種類ピッチやストライプを組み合わせたデザインが爽やかなワンピース。コットンナイロンのシャツ地は、見た目も清涼感があり、胸下から広がるフレアーシルエットが風を通し、涼しく着られるのもポイント。見た目も着心地もサラリと爽やかなワンピースです。ゆったりシルエットでストレスフリー。
品番…42152
定価…¥71,500
素材…コットンBLEND
カラー…ブルー
サイズ…40
総丈：約101cm
肩幅：約36cm
身幅：約47cm
1度だけ短時間着用、ホームクリーニングでお手入れしました。ダメージなく綺麗な状態です。
ご活用いただける方に！

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドフォクシー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

フォクシーニューヨークから2021年に発売された大変人気のワンピース、 “Marina Sandress”です。ご自宅でお洗濯できるお品。清涼感溢れる一枚で完成する避暑地のレディスタイル。2種類ピッチやストライプを組み合わせたデザインが爽やかなワンピース。コットンナイロンのシャツ地は、見た目も清涼感があり、胸下から広がるフレアーシルエットが風を通し、涼しく着られるのもポイント。見た目も着心地もサラリと爽やかなワンピースです。ゆったりシルエットでストレスフリー。品番…42152定価…¥71,500素材…コットンBLENDカラー…ブルーサイズ…40総丈：約101cm肩幅：約36cm身幅：約47cm1度だけ短時間着用、ホームクリーニングでお手入れしました。ダメージなく綺麗な状態です。ご活用いただける方に！

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドフォクシー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

¥35,000 ¥19,950

(税込) 送料込み
10
5
商品の情報

出品者

140a3db

 1745

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

