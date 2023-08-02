でおすすめアイテム。 Kuuさま専用★ ひざ丈ワンピース

フォクシーニューヨークから2021年に発売された大変人気のワンピース、 “Marina Sandress”です。

ご自宅でお洗濯できるお品。

清涼感溢れる一枚で完成する避暑地のレディスタイル。2種類ピッチやストライプを組み合わせたデザインが爽やかなワンピース。コットンナイロンのシャツ地は、見た目も清涼感があり、胸下から広がるフレアーシルエットが風を通し、涼しく着られるのもポイント。見た目も着心地もサラリと爽やかなワンピースです。ゆったりシルエットでストレスフリー。

品番…42152

定価…¥71,500

素材…コットンBLEND

カラー…ブルー

サイズ…40

総丈：約101cm

肩幅：約36cm

身幅：約47cm

1度だけ短時間着用、ホームクリーニングでお手入れしました。ダメージなく綺麗な状態です。

ご活用いただける方に！

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M ブランド フォクシー 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

