小物などお買い得な福袋 OptiPlex ✨特売✨DELL 9010✨ ✨8Gメモリ✨ i7✨高速SSD デスクトップ型PC

|ブランド
|デル
|商品の状態
|やや傷や汚れあり
|ブランド
|デル
|商品の状態
|やや傷や汚れあり
14分钟前
5078b0
1497
Dell Optiplex 9010 Tower PC Core i7 3rd Gen 16GB RAM 256 SSD Hard Drive Win 10
Dell Optiplex 9010 Desktop PC - Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz 8GB 500GB DVD-RW Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)
Restored Gaming PC Dell OptiPlex 9010 Tower Intel Core i7 3rd Gen Processor Nvidia GeForce 740 4GB Graphics 16GB Memory 256GB SSD DVD Wi-Fi - Windows
Restored Gaming PC Dell OptiPlex 9010 Tower Intel Core i7 3rd Gen Processor Nvidia GeForce 740 4GB Graphics 16GB Memory 256GB SSD DVD Wi-Fi - Windows
Dell Optiplex 9010 Tower PC Core i7 3rd Gen 16GB RAM 256 SSD Hard Drive Win 10
DELL OPTIPLEX 9010,Chip i7 3770,Ram 8GB,Ổ cứng 320GB Seagate,Western
Restored Gaming PC Dell OptiPlex 9010 Tower Intel Core i7 3rd Gen Processor Nvidia GeForce 740 4GB Graphics 16GB Memory 256GB SSD DVD Wi-Fi - Windows