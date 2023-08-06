逆輸入 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro + 4K Dongle PC周辺機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Razer DEATHADDER V3 PROWHITE
発売日にAmazonにて購入。
2週間ほど使用し、保管していました。
4kドングルもお付けします。
こちらは公式サイトで購入し、一緒に使用していたのでペアリング済です。
マウス付属のドングルもあります。
どちらのドングルも動作に不具合は感じられませんでした。
ソールはTalon games のものに変えてあります。
付属のグリップテープは使用してしまったのでありません。
素人目から見て目立った傷や汚れはないように思えますが、中古品ですのでご理解のほどよろしくお願いします。
こちらの商品は値下げ不可です。
この値段で売れなければ保管しておこうと思います。

商品の情報

ブランドレイザー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

¥19,000 ¥14,250

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
商品の情報

