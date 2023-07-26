お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

2016年モデル
デザイン、ディテール、シルエットと全て気に入っていますが、着る機会が無く、ずっと保管しているだけなので、断捨離の為出品致します。
状態かなり良好です！
BATTENWEAR Scout Anorak
素材:ナイロン100%
原産国:アメリカ製　MADE IN USA
カラー:オレンジ
サイズ:XS(S〜Mくらいの方まで着れます。)
スカウトアノラックは、ハイキング、釣り、狩猟、キャンプ場で天気を気にせず楽しみたい人のために作られました。2014年に最初にリリースされたこのアイテムは、Battenwearの代表的なアイテムとなり、日常のシティウェアにも最適な、本当に機能的なアウトドアやスポーツ用品を作るというBattenwearの使命をまさに表しています。前面には便利な複数の収納ポケットがあり、側面のとても深いダブルジッパーのおかげで簡単に脱ぎ着できます。（通気性もあります）。スカウトアノラックはトッププレイヤーとして着られるよう、ゆったりとしたサイジングです。
生地について
100％ナイロン：風と雨の両方に最適な耐候性生地です。シーム処理はしていないのですが、防水&防風性の高いナイロン生地を使用しており、どんなシーンでも着用可能。
詳細
・フードの帽子のつば調節可能なフードクロージャーとウエスト用のプラスチックストッパー付き弾性コード
・貴重品を安全に保つための小さな内部ジッパーポケット付きのスナップボタン留めフロントカンガルーポケット
・カンガルーポケットの後ろにあるフリース/シャーリングの裏地付きサイドエントランス開口部は、手を置くのに快適で暖かい場所です
・通気性を上げるための左右のベンチレーション。脱ぎ着を容易にするため、右側は非常に深い双方向のジッパーです。
・背面に左右どちらからでもアクセス可能な、ジップダブルエントランス「ゲームポケット」
Battenwear，バテンウエア，SIERRA DESIGNS，シェラデザイン

商品の情報

商品のサイズXS(SS)
ブランドバテンウェア
商品の状態未使用に近い

商品の情報

【１着でも送料無料】 BATTENWEAR バテンウエアアノラックジャケット SCOUT ANORAK ナイロンジャケット 【１着でも送料無料】 BATTENWEAR バテンウエアアノラックジャケット SCOUT ANORAK ナイロンジャケット

