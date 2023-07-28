【当店限定販売】 OBSTETRIC CHESTNUT’S ANESTHESIA ed ６th 健康/医学

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
著名な産科麻酔の教科書
チェスナッツの産科麻酔　第６版　新刊
著者　D.H.Chestnut, S.A.Wong, et al
出版社　MOSBY USA
ISBN 978-323-56688-9
出版年　2019年
参考価格　
　　51,887円（南江堂）
　 32,347円（アマゾン ）
新品・未使用ですが自宅保管のため未使用に近いとしています
#麻酔 #産科麻酔 #ペイン #医学 #教科書 #妊娠 #出産 #麻酔学 #医学書 #英語版 #洋書 #医学洋書

