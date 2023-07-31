お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
大人も着やすいシンプルファッション フットザコーチャー　ロングウォレット 長財布

商品の説明

カラー···ブラック
財布形···長財布
素 材··· steer leather
サイズ···縦10cm,横19.8cm,マチ2.5cm
フランス産の皮革を用いて制作したフットザコーチャーのロングウォレットです。革本来の透明感のある美しさ、ナチュラル感溢れる発色が特徴。耐久性に富んだ素材ですので、経年変化を楽しむことができます。充実した内側の仕切りは高い収納力を要し、お札を折らずに入れられます。
定価57,200円で購入しましたが、使用する機会が無いため出品します。
未使用ですが、自宅保管していたためご理解よろしくお願い致します。

商品の情報

ブランドフットザコーチャー
商品の状態新品、未使用

42分钟前

¥35,000 ¥19,950

(税込) 送料込み
6
6
商品の情報

