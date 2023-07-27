お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【超お買い得！】 H97-PLUS ASUS i7-4790（CPU） core ＋　INTEL PCパーツ

商品の説明

ASUS H97-PLUS（マザーボード）
INTEL core i7-4790（CPU）
のセット売りです。
それぞれバラ売りも可能です。
19,000円 (10000 + 9000)
PCのグレードアップの為、こちらを出品します。
動作確認済みで、2022.5.25までは問題なく使えています。
質問ありましたらお気軽にどうぞ。
#ASUS
ASUS H97-PLUS ＋　INTEL core i7-4790（CPU）
#ASUS

商品の情報

ブランドエイスース
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

ブランドエイスース
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

51分钟前

¥13,800 ¥11,730

(税込) 送料込み
商品の情報

