玄関先迄納品 Art 【貴重】The of 2nd LAYOUT ANALOG 洋書

半導体のレイアウトに関する名書です。
For Electrical Engineering courses in analog layout or professional layout designers.
This text covers the issues involved in successfully laying out analog integrated circuits. Hastings provides clear guidance and does not stress theoretical physics or mathematical analysis of layouts. He emphasizes cross- sections of devices and carrier-based models of device operation as compared to the more common geometric and schematic representation of devices.

【貴重】The Art of ANALOG LAYOUT 2nd

