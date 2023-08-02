お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
2022高い素材 DELL Inspiron 5480 Corei5 ノートPC

商品の説明

ご覧いただき、ありがとうございます。即購入可としております。
2019年4月に購入して、2022年年末ごろまで使用していました。
中古品のため、ノートPCの表面に小さな傷・へこみがあります。
ご理解いただける方のみご購入をよろしくお願いいたします。
■スペック
　OS：Windows 10 Home 21H2(64bit)
　CPU：第8世代 インテル Core i5 8265U 1.6GHz/4コア
　メモリ：8GB
　ストレージ：256GB SSD
　ディスプレイサイズ：14インチ
　解像度 : フルHD (1920x1080) ノングレア(非光沢)
　ネットワーク：Wi-Fi、Bluetooth
　入力端子：HDMIあり
※Windows11にアップグレード可能です。
※完全データ削除をして、初期化済みです。
#デル
#DELL
#inspiron
#ノートPC

商品の情報

ブランドデル
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

