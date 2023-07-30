お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
最高の品質 nothig ear stick イヤフォン

商品の説明

半年ほど前に購入しましたがほとんど使用しなくなったため出品します。商品は写真に写っているものが全てです。
目立った傷はありませんがあくまで中古品のためそれなりの使用感はありますのでご理解下さい。また、ポケットに入れて持ち運んでいたのでケースにホコリが付着していたり、衣服による擦れ傷があったりします。ご了承ください。
発送時には消毒して送ります。
Nothing Ear (stick)
#イヤホン #イヤフォン #ワイヤレスイヤホン #Bluetooth #スケルトン #インナーイヤー

35分钟前

¥11,000 ¥9,350

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
