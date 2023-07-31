絶妙なデザイン PRESONUS StudioLive AR8c レコーディング/PA機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

2022年10月にサウンドハウスにて購入しました。
サブ機として少し使いましたが、機材整理のため出品致します。
使用期間もかなり短く、目立った傷も汚れもない美品になります。動作確認済みでガリ等もありません。
Bluetoothでスマホを繋げたり、オーディオインターフェース機能も付いているのでPCやDTMソフトとの連携も取りやすく、クリアな出音で、大変使いやすいミキサーです。
付属品の電源ケーブルと、同じく付属の完全未使用のUSBケーブルをお付け致します。
外箱や説明書など、付属品もございます。
丁寧に梱包して迅速に発送致します。
商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

