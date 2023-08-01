人気商品は SENA 20S-01 ヘッドフォン

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
6年ほど使用しました為、傷が多数存在します
また、写真最後のスピーカーに繋がる線のカバーが劣化により破損しています
動作確認は問題ありません
付属品については、使用していませんので、ほぼあると思いますが、写真の物が全てです。
SENA 20S-01
HEADPHONE TYPE: MINI/LIGHTWEIGHT
NFC有
True Wireless: NOT TRUE WIRELE
WIRED
WIRELESS
color: フクスウショク
コードレス種類: 増設HP
スポーツ対応有
ドライバーユニット: ダイナミック
ノイズキャンセリング有
ヘッドセット属性: 携帯電話
ヘッドホン種類: オープンエア型HP
マイク有
伝送種類: Bluetooth
SENA 20S-01
#SenaTechnologies
#SENA

商品の情報

商品の状態傷や汚れあり

42分钟前

¥13,000 ¥11,050

(税込) 送料込み
4
4
商品の情報

出品者

8460230cf07

 1879

コメント (4)

8460230cf07
