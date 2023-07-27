お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
史上最も激安 NEXT NUARL 1 Edition） EARBUDS（LDAC イヤフォン

商品の説明

2023年1月に新品購入したものです。
10分程度試聴しただけの新品同様品です。
購入時の領収書をお付けします。
イヤーピースを含め付属品はすべて未使用です。
簡易アルコール清掃して発送いたします。
型番：NEXT1L-BE
カラー：ブラックエボニー
状態の良いものを送料無料で出品しているので値下げ交渉はご遠慮ください。即購入歓迎です。

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

