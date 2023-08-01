【SEAL限定商品】 profile95 Wilson FAIRWAY ST.VINCENT ラケット(硬式用)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

ご覧頂きありがとうございます(^^)
Wilson profile95 ST.VINCENT製　
性別···レディースメンズ兼用
グリップサイズ···L3 4 3/8
重量（g）···320 〜 334.9g
性別···レディースメンズ兼用
グリップサイズ···3
【商品】
本体のみとなります。
写真にあるものが全てです。
【状態説明】
使用に伴う汚れやスレはありますが
目立った傷や汚れはない状態です。
中古品という事をご理解いただける方のみ宜しくお願い致します。
簡易清掃済みです！
写真を載せていますので、ご購入前にご確認ください。
【発送期間】
急ぎの発送希望の方はコメント下さい。
ご購入の翌日までの迅速な発送を心がけています。
(到着曜日、お時間の指定などありましたらお申し出下さい)
【発送方法】
匿名配送になります。
丁寧な梱包で迅速、送料無料！
(その他の発送方法をご希望の方は事前にお知らせ下さい)
【商品に関するお問い合わせ】
お気軽にお問い合わせ下さい。出来る限り早く回答することを心がけています。
※十分に検品を行っていますが、素人検品ですので万一の見落としがあるかもしれません。その時は出品者評価前にご連絡下さい。
【その他】
・ほかサイトにも掲載していますのでご連絡頂けると幸いです。
・その他、気になることがありましたら何なりとコメント下さい。丁寧に回答致します。

商品の情報

ブランドウィルソン
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

