「かわいい～！」 Core 【mar$様】Intel i9 CPU BOX 9900K PCパーツ

商品の説明

Intel Core i9 9900K BOX
Intel Core i9-9900K
本品は当方が新品を販売店より購入し、使用は通常の利用のみでマイニングやOCに利用したものではありません。
つい先日まで利用していたもので、CPU入れ替えにより出品させていただきます。
箱、付属品等はございません。写真のとおりとなります。
不明点等ございましたら購入前にご質問お願い致します。

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

27分钟前

¥33,000 ¥18,810

(税込) 送料込み
2
12
商品の情報

コメント (12)

56c30b775
