【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。

ASUS Chromebook C204EE 11.6inch



S級美品！東芝 7世代 i5 B65/DN SSD 8GB Office

Dell Latitude 7390

PC-9821La10／Windows95／CD-R可／AC付

OS：Windows 10 Pro (64bit)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 アイスブルー

CPU： Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz ターボ・ブースト 3.4 GHz

601☆訳アリWin11☆Core i5メモリ８GB ノートパソコン☆

コアの数／スレッド数：4／8 キャッシュ ：6MB

【Microsoft】surface go

メモリ：16GB DDR4(使用スロット１／空きスロット1）

12.5型パナソニック CF-XZ6 i5-7300U 8GB SSD256G

SSD: NVMe 256GB

APPLE iBook タンジェリン / AirMac ベースステーション

グラフィックス：Intel UHD Graphics 620

人気の赤✨ 富士通 新品SSD480GB Wi-Fi ブルーレイ ノートパソコン

画面: 13.3型 FHD液晶 1920x1080

処分値(涙)高速SSD正規リカバリ済✨ターボCorei5 富士通ノートパソコン

Bluetooth：〇

第8世代エイチピーhp corei5メモリ8GB SSD-256GB 15インチ

WiFi無線LAN：〇

【富士通】ライフブック i7 16GB 新品SSD1TB 白ノートパソコン

WiFi有線LAN：〇

【美品】ThinkPad SSD256GB i5 8世代 office2021

Webカメラ：〇

Kuma様専用 Lenovo ideapad 520-15IKB



極上NEC NS350/A 第五世代 大容量500G BD Windows11



Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Platinum

付属品：本体、ACアダプター

東芝 dynabook ☺︎ Core i5メモリ8GB



b283✨限定品/レッド/爆速SSD新品/カメラ/小型軽量モデル✨ノートパソコン

状態：

美品！2019第8世代！HP ProBook！RAM16GB！SSD512GB！

バッテリーが損傷しており、充電されていません。

Panasonic レッツノート CF-RZ5 Windows11

外観について比較的綺麗な商品です。

爆速SSD128GB❣️ピンクノートPC❤カメラ＆バッテリー駆動OK✨メモリ8G



Apple MacBook Air A1369 美品 元箱、おまけ付き

写真の通りですので 写真をよく見てご納得の上、ご購入お願い致します。

MacBook Pro M1 13インチ スペースグレイ

中古品となりますので、新品をお求めの方や神経質な方はご購入をお控えくださいますようお願いいたします。

ThinkPad E480 i5 8250U／4GB／128GB



最新Win11高年式Corei7-8565U＆SSD/メ12/BD/無線/カメラ

質問あれば連絡いただければ回答致します。

マウスコンピュータX5-aR7RNIAR-kk-B

宜しくお願い致します。

【新品】Macbook air M2 2022

2212130414

商品の情報 ブランド デル 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。Dell Latitude 7390OS：Windows 10 Pro (64bit)CPU： Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz ターボ・ブースト 3.4 GHzコアの数／スレッド数：4／8 キャッシュ ：6MBメモリ：16GB DDR4(使用スロット１／空きスロット1）SSD: NVMe 256GBグラフィックス：Intel UHD Graphics 620 画面: 13.3型 FHD液晶 1920x1080 Bluetooth：〇WiFi無線LAN：〇WiFi有線LAN：〇Webカメラ：〇付属品：本体、ACアダプター状態：バッテリーが損傷しており、充電されていません。外観について比較的綺麗な商品です。写真の通りですので 写真をよく見てご納得の上、ご購入お願い致します。 中古品となりますので、新品をお求めの方や神経質な方はご購入をお控えくださいますようお願いいたします。質問あれば連絡いただければ回答致します。宜しくお願い致します。2212130414

商品の情報 ブランド デル 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

軽量 ミニサイズ 持ち運びにも⭕️ 初心者✨ Bluetooth ノートパソコンノートパソコン VAIO VJP131B01NMacBook Pro 17インチ Early 2009【512GB】【16GBメモリ】MacBook Pro 13インチ2020モデルNECノートPC VersaProタイプVEレッツノート CF-SZ6★DVD★i5★256G★Office2021Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB/Office 2021付きうさぎちゃん様専用。【早い者勝ち】VAIO✨Corei5＆8GB✨カメラ/すぐ使えるノートパソコン✨