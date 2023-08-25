お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC

商品の説明

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。
ASUS Chromebook C204EE 11.6inch

S級美品！東芝 7世代 i5 B65/DN SSD 8GB Office
Dell Latitude 7390
PC-9821La10／Windows95／CD-R可／AC付
OS：Windows 10 Pro (64bit)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 アイスブルー
CPU： Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz　ターボ・ブースト　3.4 GHz
601☆訳アリWin11☆Core i5メモリ８GB　ノートパソコン☆
コアの数／スレッド数：4／8　キャッシュ ：6MB
【Microsoft】surface go
メモリ：16GB DDR4(使用スロット１／空きスロット1）
12.5型パナソニック CF-XZ6 i5-7300U 8GB SSD256G
SSD: NVMe 256GB
APPLE iBook タンジェリン / AirMac ベースステーション
グラフィックス：Intel UHD Graphics 620
人気の赤✨　富士通　新品SSD480GB　Wi-Fi　ブルーレイ　ノートパソコン
画面: 13.3型 FHD液晶 1920x1080
処分値(涙)高速SSD正規リカバリ済✨ターボCorei5 富士通ノートパソコン
Bluetooth：〇
第8世代エイチピーhp corei5メモリ8GB SSD-256GB 15インチ
WiFi無線LAN：〇
【富士通】ライフブック i7 16GB 新品SSD1TB 白ノートパソコン
WiFi有線LAN：〇
【美品】ThinkPad SSD256GB i5 8世代　office2021
Webカメラ：〇
Kuma様専用　Lenovo ideapad 520-15IKB

極上NEC NS350/A 第五世代 大容量500G BD Windows11

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Platinum
付属品：本体、ACアダプター
東芝 dynabook ☺︎ Core i5メモリ8GB

b283✨限定品/レッド/爆速SSD新品/カメラ/小型軽量モデル✨ノートパソコン
状態：
美品！2019第8世代！HP ProBook！RAM16GB！SSD512GB！
バッテリーが損傷しており、充電されていません。
Panasonic レッツノート CF-RZ5 Windows11
外観について比較的綺麗な商品です。
爆速SSD128GB❣️ピンクノートPC❤カメラ＆バッテリー駆動OK✨メモリ8G

Apple MacBook Air A1369 美品　元箱、おまけ付き
写真の通りですので 写真をよく見てご納得の上、ご購入お願い致します。
MacBook Pro M1 13インチ　スペースグレイ
中古品となりますので、新品をお求めの方や神経質な方はご購入をお控えくださいますようお願いいたします。
ThinkPad E480 i5 8250U／4GB／128GB

最新Win11高年式Corei7-8565U＆SSD/メ12/BD/無線/カメラ
質問あれば連絡いただければ回答致します。
マウスコンピュータX5-aR7RNIAR-kk-B
宜しくお願い致します。
【新品】Macbook air M2 2022
2212130414

軽量 ミニサイズ 持ち運びにも⭕️ 初心者✨ Bluetooth ノートパソコン

商品の情報

ブランドデル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

ノートパソコン　VAIO VJP131B01N

MacBook Pro 17インチ Early 2009

【512GB】【16GBメモリ】MacBook Pro 13インチ2020モデル

NECノートPC VersaProタイプVE

レッツノート CF-SZ6★DVD★i5★256G★Office2021

Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB/Office 2021付き

うさぎちゃん様専用。

【早い者勝ち】VAIO✨Corei5＆8GB✨カメラ/すぐ使えるノートパソコン✨
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。Dell Latitude 7390OS：Windows 10 Pro (64bit)CPU： Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz　ターボ・ブースト　3.4 GHzコアの数／スレッド数：4／8　キャッシュ ：6MBメモリ：16GB DDR4(使用スロット１／空きスロット1）SSD: NVMe 256GBグラフィックス：Intel UHD Graphics 620 画面: 13.3型 FHD液晶 1920x1080 Bluetooth：〇WiFi無線LAN：〇WiFi有線LAN：〇Webカメラ：〇付属品：本体、ACアダプター状態：バッテリーが損傷しており、充電されていません。外観について比較的綺麗な商品です。写真の通りですので 写真をよく見てご納得の上、ご購入お願い致します。 中古品となりますので、新品をお求めの方や神経質な方はご購入をお控えくださいますようお願いいたします。質問あれば連絡いただければ回答致します。宜しくお願い致します。2212130414

商品の情報

ブランドデル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC

31分钟前

【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC

¥33,000 ¥18,810

(税込) 送料込み
9
14
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

9d3c0f17142b9

 1514

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (14)

9d3c0f17142b9
【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC 【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop 13.3 - Intel Core i5 8th Gen - i5-8250U

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop 13.3 - Intel Core i5 8th Gen - i5-8250U


Dell Latitude 7390 13.3

Dell Latitude 7390 13.3


Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop, 13.3 FHD Touch Display, Intel Core i5-8350U Upto 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, DisplayPort via USB-C, HDMI, Qualcomm WWAN,

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop, 13.3 FHD Touch Display, Intel Core i5-8350U Upto 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, DisplayPort via USB-C, HDMI, Qualcomm WWAN,


Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop, 13.3 FHD Touch Display, Intel Core i5-8350U Upto 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, DisplayPort via USB-C, HDMI, Qualcomm WWAN,

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop, 13.3 FHD Touch Display, Intel Core i5-8350U Upto 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, DisplayPort via USB-C, HDMI, Qualcomm WWAN,


Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1 Laptop, 13.3inch FHD WVA (1920 X 1080

Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1 Laptop, 13.3inch FHD WVA (1920 X 1080


Refurbished Dell Latitude 7390 Intel i5 8350u 1.70Ghz 8GB RAM

Refurbished Dell Latitude 7390 Intel i5 8350u 1.70Ghz 8GB RAM


Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop, 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 8th Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, 13.3

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop, 1.9 GHz Intel Core i5 8th Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, 13.3

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【即発送可能】 Latitude Dell 7390 16GB/256GB i5-8250U ノートPC
© www.inba.net, Inc.