【送料無料キャンペーン?】 Wrld Juice × Hoodie Legend Vlone パーカー

商品の説明

昨年の11月に期間限定で販売されたvloneと999club及びJuice Wrldのコラボフーディーになります。新品未使用、オンライン即完売品。
前面にはJuiceの遺作アルバムのタイトル名でもある「Legends Never Die」の文字がプリントされてます。
メルカリ等のフリマアプリではほとんど出回っていないレア商品です。フーディー1枚で過ごしやすくなるこれからの季節にぜひ！！
値下げ交渉承ります。

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドヴィーローン
商品の状態新品、未使用

¥30,500 ¥17,385

(税込) 送料込み
