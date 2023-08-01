お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
珍しい 80s TESLA Tour テスラ バンド 両面プリント Tシャツ USA製 Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

商品の説明

TESLA MECHANICAL RESONANCE TOUR 1987-88 Tシャツ。
アメリカのハードロックバンド、テスラ。
ファーストアルバムMechanical Resonance TOUR Tee。
#kaelshopのTシャツ一覧になります。
【商品情報】
カラー：ブラック
MADE IN USA / USA製 / アメリカ製
袖 / 裾 シングルステッチ
コピーライト 1987
コットン 50%
ポリエステル 50%
着丈　約61.5cm
身幅　約46.5cm
肩幅　約44cm
袖丈　約17cm
※多少の誤差はご容赦下さいませ。
使用感。
肩部分に日焼け。
画像8をご確認くださいませ。
自宅保管中古品の為、完璧な品をお求めの場合はご遠慮下さい。
簡易包装で発送いたします。
宜しくお願いします。
europe thunder LA METAL METALLICA SLAYER MEGADETH ANTHRAX EXODUS TESTAMENT DESTRUCTION SODOM KREATOR OVERKILL DEATH ANGEL DARK ANGEL SOD SUICIDAL TENDENCIES SEPULTURA MUNICIPAL WASTE OUTRAGE UNITED ACCUSED machine head cross over D.R.I. CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER CARNIVORE S.O.D hardcore NUCLEAR ASSAULT DEATH ANGEL Exodus Forbidden Heathen PANTERA vintage pushead punk thrasher old Cannibal Corpse PANTERA vintage pushead Obituary Massacre Death VIO-LENCE gang green fugazi CRADLE OF FILTH LÄÄZ ROCKIT VIO-LENCE slipknot cinderella ハードコア　メタル　ミクスチャー　ハードロック　メタリカ　パンテラ　アンスラックス　スレイヤー　スラッシュメタル　スリップノット　ソウルフライ　パンテラ

TESLA MECHANICAL RESONANCE TOUR 1987-88 Tシャツ。アメリカのハードロックバンド、テスラ。ファーストアルバムMechanical Resonance TOUR Tee。

【商品情報】カラー：ブラックMADE IN USA / USA製 / アメリカ製袖 / 裾 シングルステッチコピーライト 1987コットン 50%ポリエステル 50%着丈　約61.5cm身幅　約46.5cm肩幅　約44cm袖丈　約17cm※多少の誤差はご容赦下さいませ。使用感。肩部分に日焼け。画像8をご確認くださいませ。自宅保管中古品の為、完璧な品をお求めの場合はご遠慮下さい。簡易包装で発送いたします。宜しくお願いします。

