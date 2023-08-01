珍しい 80s TESLA Tour テスラ バンド 両面プリント Tシャツ USA製 Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

TESLA MECHANICAL RESONANCE TOUR 1987-88 Tシャツ。

アメリカのハードロックバンド、テスラ。

ファーストアルバムMechanical Resonance TOUR Tee。

#kaelshopのTシャツ一覧になります。

【商品情報】

カラー：ブラック

MADE IN USA / USA製 / アメリカ製

袖 / 裾 シングルステッチ

コピーライト 1987

コットン 50%

ポリエステル 50%

着丈 約61.5cm

身幅 約46.5cm

肩幅 約44cm

袖丈 約17cm

※多少の誤差はご容赦下さいませ。

使用感。

肩部分に日焼け。

画像8をご確認くださいませ。

自宅保管中古品の為、完璧な品をお求めの場合はご遠慮下さい。

簡易包装で発送いたします。

宜しくお願いします。

europe thunder LA METAL METALLICA SLAYER MEGADETH ANTHRAX EXODUS TESTAMENT DESTRUCTION SODOM KREATOR OVERKILL DEATH ANGEL DARK ANGEL SOD SUICIDAL TENDENCIES SEPULTURA MUNICIPAL WASTE OUTRAGE UNITED ACCUSED machine head cross over D.R.I. CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER CARNIVORE S.O.D hardcore NUCLEAR ASSAULT DEATH ANGEL Exodus Forbidden Heathen PANTERA vintage pushead punk thrasher old Cannibal Corpse PANTERA vintage pushead Obituary Massacre Death VIO-LENCE gang green fugazi CRADLE OF FILTH LÄÄZ ROCKIT VIO-LENCE slipknot cinderella ハードコア メタル ミクスチャー ハードロック メタリカ パンテラ アンスラックス スレイヤー スラッシュメタル スリップノット ソウルフライ パンテラ

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ヴィンテージ 商品の状態 やや傷や汚れあり

TESLA MECHANICAL RESONANCE TOUR 1987-88 Tシャツ。アメリカのハードロックバンド、テスラ。ファーストアルバムMechanical Resonance TOUR Tee。#kaelshopのTシャツ一覧になります。【商品情報】カラー：ブラックMADE IN USA / USA製 / アメリカ製袖 / 裾 シングルステッチコピーライト 1987コットン 50%ポリエステル 50%着丈 約61.5cm身幅 約46.5cm肩幅 約44cm袖丈 約17cm※多少の誤差はご容赦下さいませ。使用感。肩部分に日焼け。画像8をご確認くださいませ。自宅保管中古品の為、完璧な品をお求めの場合はご遠慮下さい。簡易包装で発送いたします。宜しくお願いします。europe thunder LA METAL METALLICA SLAYER MEGADETH ANTHRAX EXODUS TESTAMENT DESTRUCTION SODOM KREATOR OVERKILL DEATH ANGEL DARK ANGEL SOD SUICIDAL TENDENCIES SEPULTURA MUNICIPAL WASTE OUTRAGE UNITED ACCUSED machine head cross over D.R.I. CRYPTIC SLAUGHTER CARNIVORE S.O.D hardcore NUCLEAR ASSAULT DEATH ANGEL Exodus Forbidden Heathen PANTERA vintage pushead punk thrasher old Cannibal Corpse PANTERA vintage pushead Obituary Massacre Death VIO-LENCE gang green fugazi CRADLE OF FILTH LÄÄZ ROCKIT VIO-LENCE slipknot cinderella ハードコア メタル ミクスチャー ハードロック メタリカ パンテラ アンスラックス スレイヤー スラッシュメタル スリップノット ソウルフライ パンテラ

