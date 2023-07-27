お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【信頼】 MOMENTUM SENNHEISER True BLACK Wireless3 ヘッドフォン

商品の説明

SENNHEISER MTW3 BLACK
一度だけ短時間で使用しました。ほぼ未使用です。付属品は全て揃っています。ご希望であれば個人が特定される情報を除いたレシートもお付けします。
多少のお値引きは可能ですのでお気軽にコメントください。
#Sennheiserelectronic
#PUNCHCASE
#MOMENTUMTrueWireless3
#イヤホン
#ゼンハイザー
#モメンタムトゥルーワイヤレス3
接続タイプ···ワイヤレス
構造···密閉型(クローズド)
プラグ形状···USBType-C
ノイズキャンセリング···ノイズキャンセリングあり

商品の情報

ブランドゼンハイザー
商品の状態未使用に近い

商品の情報

