適当な価格 NEC 一体型PC GD187DEGD デスクトップ型PC

商品の説明

動作確認済み
OS：Windows11 pro
CPU：Intel core i7-8550U
HDD：4000GB
RAM：32GB
液晶：23.8型
付属品：ACアダプター
・Webカメラ 〇
・光学ドライブ 〇 (DVD読込のみ確認)
・無線LAN 〇
・USB接続 〇
※テレビ視聴未確認

商品の情報

ブランドエヌイーシー
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

18分钟前

商品の情報

