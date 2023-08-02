【レビューを書けば送料当店負担】 Watch Apple Nike スペースグレー　セルラーモデル 44mm SE その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
アップルケアによって交換して貰ったまま、未使用の物になります(アップルウォッチ本体のみ)
カラー···スペースグレー
種類···スマートウォッチ本体(新品未使用)
動作確認:通電のみ確認
写真の物で全てです。
箱、バンド等の付属品は全て中古なのでオマケとしてお考え下さい。(傷、シワ等有ります)
時計本体に付いている保護フィルムは未開封です。
フィルムを剥がした後はいかなる事にも対応致しません。シリアルも確認済みです。
宜しくお願い致します。

