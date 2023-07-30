お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
価格は安く OptiPlex3046 【快速】DELL Office付 Win11 i5 デスクトップ型PC

商品の説明

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
「 DELL OptiPlex3046 Core i5 6500 3.20GHz/4G/SSD 240GB/HDD 1TB/Windows11 Pro 64bit/Office付」を出品します。
中古品ですが新品のSSD換装済みでストレスなく使用できます。
HDDも1TB装備してますので、記憶容量も十分あります。
22H2にアップデートしてあります。
「Microsoft Office 2016 」をインストールしてありますのでビジネスにも最適な一品です。
OSのクリーンインストール完了済みです。
大きく目立つキズ・スレ・塗装剥がれ等はありませんが細かな傷はあり使用感はあります。
ただし他に見落としがあるかもしれませんので、予めご理解いただける方のみご入札下さい。
DELL OptiPlex3046
OS Windows 11 Pro
CPUCore™i5 6500 3.20GHz
メモリー 4GB
ストレージSSD 240GB
HDD 1TB
光学ドライブ DVDマルチドライブ
有線LAN、USB3.0、カードスロットあり　
その他付属品：無し
※今回の出品は本体のみです。（モニター・キーボード・マウス・電源コードは付属しません）
以上、よろしくお願いします。
CPU種類···Corei5
コア数···4コア
メモリ容量···～4GB未満
OS···Windows
SSD容量···128GB～256GB未満
HDD容量···1000GB～2000GB未満
ディスプレイ···なし

商品の情報

ブランドデル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。「 DELL OptiPlex3046 Core i5 6500 3.20GHz/4G/SSD 240GB/HDD 1TB/Windows11 Pro 64bit/Office付」を出品します。中古品ですが新品のSSD換装済みでストレスなく使用できます。HDDも1TB装備してますので、記憶容量も十分あります。22H2にアップデートしてあります。「Microsoft Office 2016 」をインストールしてありますのでビジネスにも最適な一品です。OSのクリーンインストール完了済みです。大きく目立つキズ・スレ・塗装剥がれ等はありませんが細かな傷はあり使用感はあります。ただし他に見落としがあるかもしれませんので、予めご理解いただける方のみご入札下さい。DELL OptiPlex3046OS Windows 11 ProCPUCore™i5 6500 3.20GHzメモリー 4GBストレージSSD 240GB HDD 1TB光学ドライブ DVDマルチドライブ有線LAN、USB3.0、カードスロットあり　その他付属品：無し※今回の出品は本体のみです。（モニター・キーボード・マウス・電源コードは付属しません）以上、よろしくお願いします。CPU種類···Corei5コア数···4コアメモリ容量···～4GB未満OS···WindowsSSD容量···128GB～256GB未満HDD容量···1000GB～2000GB未満ディスプレイ···なし

¥18,000 ¥13,500

(税込) 送料込み
6
6
