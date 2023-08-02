お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
100％本物保証！ 11インチ 新品 iPadPro/iPadAir用 Keyboard Magic PC周辺機器

商品の説明

Apple純正の未開封品です。
バッケージにスレがあります。英字（UK）配列キーボードです。
対応機種にご注意ください。コメント無しで購入可能です。値下げ依頼コメントはご遠慮ください。
#MJQJ3
#MJQJ3J/A
#MJQJ3BQ/A

商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態新品、未使用

Apple純正の未開封品です。バッケージにスレがあります。英字（UK）配列キーボードです。対応機種にご注意ください。コメント無しで購入可能です。値下げ依頼コメントはご遠慮ください。#MJQJ3#MJQJ3J/A#MJQJ3BQ/A

