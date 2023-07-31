お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【メーカー公式ショップ】 60's Lee 100-J westerner Gジャン/デニムジャケット

商品の説明

vintage lee 100-J
希少美品 ラングラー ヴィンテージ76s78s テキサスレザー デニムジャケット
60's
【70s】Levi's 70608 0213
サイズ　38
スペシャル！Lee 91-j 40年代 ビンテージ ハウスマーク　カバーオール
着丈　56.5
ARMANI JEANS アルマーニジーンズデニムジャケット　サイズ50
身幅　50
60’s LEVIS 557B XX DENIM JACKET(BOYS)
袖丈　57
ポケモン リーバイス コラボ セットアップ

GW特别セール値下げします。　EDWINジャケット
Leeの名作westerner
60’s フランス製 ユーロワーク デニムジャケット　フルジップ　vintage
復刻などもたくさんでている人気のモデル
stussy denim zip up work shirt size L

60's Lee 100-J westerner
多少の汚れや擦れはありますが
【希少】カーハート carhartt WIP ブルゾン デニムジャケット
vintageや古着がお好きな方なら
PALM ANGELS 永瀬廉着用
特に気にならない程度です。

Levi's70505 ビッグE デニムジャケット USA製 60s70s

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

HUF HAROSHI PMA CHORE JACKET(L)

Ynzw様専用

最終値下げ【LEVI’S】90'sジャケット 44サイズ 70506-0216
vintage lee 100-J60's サイズ　38着丈　56.5身幅　50袖丈　57Leeの名作westerner復刻などもたくさんでている人気のモデル多少の汚れや擦れはありますがvintageや古着がお好きな方なら特に気にならない程度です。

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

【メーカー公式ショップ】 60's Lee 100-J westerner Gジャン/デニムジャケット

24分钟前

【メーカー公式ショップ】 60's Lee 100-J westerner Gジャン/デニムジャケット

¥22,000 ¥12,320

(税込) 送料込み
9
4
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

d4c04c532dbc30

 1684

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (4)

d4c04c532dbc30
【メーカー公式ショップ】 60's Lee 100-J westerner Gジャン/デニムジャケット 【メーカー公式ショップ】 60's Lee 100-J westerner Gジャン/デニムジャケット

1960'S LEE WESTERNER 100-J DENIM JACKET ORIGINAL CLASSIC USA WHITE

1960'S LEE WESTERNER 100-J DENIM JACKET ORIGINAL CLASSIC USA WHITE


Vintage Lee Westerner Jacket [Lee WESTERNER 100-J] [Late 1960s~] 46 Regular | beruf powered by BASE

Vintage Lee Westerner Jacket [Lee WESTERNER 100-J] [Late 1960s~] 46 Regular | beruf powered by BASE


Vintage 60s Lee Westerner 100-J Sanforized White Denim Jacket

Vintage 60s Lee Westerner 100-J Sanforized White Denim Jacket


1960'S LEE WESTERNER 100-J DENIM JACKET ORIGINAL CLASSIC USA WHITE

1960'S LEE WESTERNER 100-J DENIM JACKET ORIGINAL CLASSIC USA WHITE


Vintage 60s Lee Westerner 100-J Sanforized White Denim Jacket

Vintage 60s Lee Westerner 100-J Sanforized White Denim Jacket


1960'S LEE WESTERNER 100-J DENIM JACKET ORIGINAL CLASSIC USA WHITE

1960'S LEE WESTERNER 100-J DENIM JACKET ORIGINAL CLASSIC USA WHITE


Vintage Lee Westerner Jacket [Lee WESTERNER 100-J] [Late 1960s~] 46 Regular | beruf powered by BASE

Vintage Lee Westerner Jacket [Lee WESTERNER 100-J] [Late 1960s~] 46 Regular | beruf powered by BASE

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 【メーカー公式ショップ】 60's Lee 100-J westerner Gジャン/デニムジャケット
© www.inba.net, Inc.