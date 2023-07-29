お歳暮 Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256GB DualSim SM-F916B スマートフォン本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G ミスティックブラック 256 GB SIMフリーカラーはミスティックブラックです。
Dual Simです。
多少の傷は有りますが美品の部類に入るのではと思います。（写真にて判断ください）
使用期間は半年程メインでその後半年はほとんど使わず、その後保管しておりました。
docomo、au、softbank 大手3キャリアのプラチナバンドに対応しています。
モバイルSuicaには対応していませんが、バーコード決済には対応しています。
•即購入歓迎します。
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256GB DualSim SM-F916B
•値下げ交渉により金額を下げても専用には致しませんのでどなたでも購入可能です。
•大幅な値引き交渉はお断り致します。
宜しくお願いします。

