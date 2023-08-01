【完売】 CHICAGO BULLS CHAMPION JACKET スタジャン

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。

以前名古屋で購入しましたが、勿体なくて着れておらず着て頂ける方にお譲りしようと思い出品致しました。

コメント無し、即購入OKです！

他の一点物古着はこちら→#ぴゅれの一点物古着

【商品詳細】

●ブランド

→NBA/エヌビーエー

CHICAGOBULLS/シカゴ・ブルズ

●色

→黒、赤/black、red

●素材

→ ポリエステル100％

合成皮革の袖とトリム

キルティング裏地

●デザイン

→刺繍&ワッペン

●サイズ

CHICAGO BULLS CHAMPION JACKET

→表記サイズ : 2XL

肩幅 49cm

身幅 63cm

着丈 73cm

袖丈73cm

※若干の誤差はご了承下さい。

#ぴゅれの一点物古着 は、こちらから！

●状態

→購入後クローゼットに保管。

新品未使用タグ付き。

●コメント

→オシャレなセレクトショップや専門店にもなかなか置いていない貴重な1点。絶対人と被らないストリートアイテム。

●注意事項

→すり替え防止のため返品対応不可。

購入前にサイズ、状態よく確認ください。

何か不正名な点、疑問点ございましたらお気軽にコメントください。お待ちしております!!

#Marlboro #marlboro #マルボロ #90s #リバーシブル #MA1 #古着 #企業古着

商品の情報 商品のサイズ 2XL(3L) 商品の状態 新品、未使用

ご覧頂きありがとうございます。こちらの商品はNBA CHICAGO BULLS CHAMPION JACKETです。以前名古屋で購入しましたが、勿体なくて着れておらず着て頂ける方にお譲りしようと思い出品致しました。コメント無し、即購入OKです！他の一点物古着はこちら→#ぴゅれの一点物古着【商品詳細】●ブランド→NBA/エヌビーエー CHICAGOBULLS/シカゴ・ブルズ●色 →黒、赤/black、red●素材→ ポリエステル100％ 合成皮革の袖とトリム キルティング裏地●デザイン→刺繍&ワッペン●サイズ →表記サイズ : 2XL 肩幅 49cm 身幅 63cm 着丈 73cm 袖丈73cm ※若干の誤差はご了承下さい。#ぴゅれの一点物古着 は、こちらから！●状態→購入後クローゼットに保管。 新品未使用タグ付き。●コメント→オシャレなセレクトショップや専門店にもなかなか置いていない貴重な1点。絶対人と被らないストリートアイテム。●注意事項→すり替え防止のため返品対応不可。購入前にサイズ、状態よく確認ください。何か不正名な点、疑問点ございましたらお気軽にコメントください。お待ちしております!!#Marlboro #marlboro #マルボロ #90s #リバーシブル #MA1 #古着 #企業古着

