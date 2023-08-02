ブランドのギフト CABOURN×PEAK NIGEL PERFORMANCE JKT W/F ブルゾン

★読んだ方だけお得なプロフィールをぜひご覧になってください！★

NIGEL CABOURN×PEAK PERFORMANCEのウールフリースジャケットです。

90s Burberrys ボンバージャケット ウールブルゾン

2017年秋冬モデル

70年代のアウターウエアーよりインスピレーションを受け製作。

スウェーデンのプレミアムアウトドアブランド 、ピークパフォーマンスと共同でイタリアにて生産した肉厚なウールフリースを使用しています。

杢感のある色味やニットリブも非常に良い仕上がりです。

made in Romania

定価¥37,400

私のNIGEL CABOURN出品一覧です

#2casaのNigelcabourn

<カラー>

オリーブ

<素材>

ウール47% ポリエステル28%、アクリル25%

<サイズ>

L

参考までに、身長170cm体重60kg台半ばの男性がゆったりめで着用できます。

※着画はお断りしておりますので、実寸からサイズ感を判断できる方のみご購入ください。

<実寸サイズ>

・肩幅 ラグラン

・身幅 約54cm

・着丈 約72cm

・裄丈 約93cm

<コンディション>

目立った汚れやダメージはなく状態良好です。

※使用回数や購入時期についてのコメントには回答しません。

WOOL FLEECE JACKET

フリースジャケット

ボアジャケット

ボアブルゾン

ジップアップ

トラックジャケット

ウールフリース

Peak performance

Patagonia

Karrimor

The north face purple label

Nanamica

And wander

Snow peak

RRL

POLO RALPH LAUREN

ポロ ラルフローレン

VISVIM

ENGINEERED GARMENTS

ANATOMICA

メンズ

レディース

ユニセックス

ビッグシルエット

オーバーサイズ

オリーブ

カーキ

アースカラー

ナチュラルカラー

コラボ

別注

80s 、90sのユーズド古着、Tシャツ、パーカー、ジャージ、スウェットやナイロンジャケットを中心に出品しています。古着やレトロな感じが好きな方、スポーツミックス、オーバーサイズやビッグシルエットが好きな方におすすめです。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ナイジェルケーボン 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ナイジェルケーボン 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

