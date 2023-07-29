(税込) UNDRESSED AMERI COTTON KNIT SLEEVE CANDY ニット/セーター

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

たくさん出品していますので出品中の商品をご覧ください☆
【商品】AMERI アメリ UNDRESSED COTTON CANDY SLEEVE KNIT ニット
【商品の説明】
これからのシーズンに活躍するAMERIのUNDRESSED COTTON CANDY SLEEVE KNIT　です。
シア―素材をドッキングさせたオーバーニットざっくり編み込まれたアーガイル柄、
綿あめのように膨らんだ繊細なシア―素材の袖がポイントのデザインです。
袖部分の素材も二重になっているため肌もかゆくならずに安心して着ていただけます。
オーバーサイズなのでボトムスはコンパクトにして着て頂くと綺麗なバランスでスタイリングしていただけます。
お取扱い上のご注意
(シワ加工製品)
この製品はシワ加工を施しています。永久的な物ではなく着用やクリーニングを繰り返すことにより、
シワが消失することがあります。
(滑脱のご注意)
この製品に使用している素材は風合いをいかした大変デリケートな素材を使用しており、
性質上破損されやすく激しい運動や極度な力が加われば、縫い目が開いたり、目寄れすることがあります。
サイズ 38
着丈 68cm
身幅 55cm
肩幅 50cm
袖丈 54cm
【商品の状態】
使用状況：USED品ですがキレイな状態です。
注意事項：人気のアイテムになります。気になる方はなるべく早めにご購入ください。
この状態で発売されることは今後ないと思いますのでこの機会にぜひよろしくお願いします。
送料は私の方で負担いたしますので送料分をお気になさらずご購入ください。
画像で判断ができない場合はなんでもご質問いただきますようお願いします。
価格交渉も可能です。コメント欄よりご希望の価格をお知らせください♪
AMERI UNDRESSED COTTON CANDY SLEEVE KNIT
DAN1101MAK

たくさん出品していますので出品中の商品をご覧ください☆【商品】AMERI アメリ UNDRESSED COTTON CANDY SLEEVE KNIT ニット【商品の説明】これからのシーズンに活躍するAMERIのUNDRESSED COTTON CANDY SLEEVE KNIT　です。シア―素材をドッキングさせたオーバーニットざっくり編み込まれたアーガイル柄、綿あめのように膨らんだ繊細なシア―素材の袖がポイントのデザインです。袖部分の素材も二重になっているため肌もかゆくならずに安心して着ていただけます。オーバーサイズなのでボトムスはコンパクトにして着て頂くと綺麗なバランスでスタイリングしていただけます。お取扱い上のご注意(シワ加工製品)この製品はシワ加工を施しています。永久的な物ではなく着用やクリーニングを繰り返すことにより、シワが消失することがあります。(滑脱のご注意)この製品に使用している素材は風合いをいかした大変デリケートな素材を使用しており、性質上破損されやすく激しい運動や極度な力が加われば、縫い目が開いたり、目寄れすることがあります。サイズ 38着丈 68cm身幅 55cm肩幅 50cm袖丈 54cm【商品の状態】使用状況：USED品ですがキレイな状態です。注意事項：人気のアイテムになります。気になる方はなるべく早めにご購入ください。この状態で発売されることは今後ないと思いますのでこの機会にぜひよろしくお願いします。送料は私の方で負担いたしますので送料分をお気になさらずご購入ください。画像で判断ができない場合はなんでもご質問いただきますようお願いします。価格交渉も可能です。コメント欄よりご希望の価格をお知らせください♪DAN1101MAK

