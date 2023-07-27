お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
高価値セリー North The Face Nuptse Retro 1996 ダウンジャケット

商品の説明

The North Face
イエロー 1996 Retro Nuptse
ヌプシ ダウン ジャケット
２回ほど着用しました
レモンイエローです
日本未発売のカラーになります☺︎
ssense で購入しました
paloma wool , GANNI など
お好きなかたにぜひ

The North Faceイエロー 1996 Retro Nuptse ヌプシ ダウン ジャケット２回ほど着用しましたレモンイエローです日本未発売のカラーになります☺︎ssense で購入しましたpaloma wool , GANNI などお好きなかたにぜひ

商品の情報

商品のサイズM
ブランドザノースフェイス
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

23分钟前

¥38,000 ¥21,660

(税込) 送料込み
9
14
商品の情報

