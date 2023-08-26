2022最新のスタイル YAMAHA P-125WH 鍵盤楽器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
YAMAHA P-125ホワイト
専用の土台付きです。
2019年製です。
新品を購入しました。
2年前に購入し
ほとんど使用せず飾りの
状態なので出品しました。
付属品も全てあります。
更に黒いカバーもお付けします。
購入時の箱が綺麗にとってあります。
箱の中の発泡スチロールや
仕切りの段ボールも
全てあります。
ヤマトにて依頼しますが
箱も渡して梱包して
いただくので安心かと
思います。
動作の確認は出来ています。
お値下げは、ご遠慮下さい。

YAMAHA P-125ホワイト専用の土台付きです。2019年製です。新品を購入しました。2年前に購入しほとんど使用せず飾りの状態なので出品しました。付属品も全てあります。更に黒いカバーもお付けします。購入時の箱が綺麗にとってあります。箱の中の発泡スチロールや仕切りの段ボールも全てあります。ヤマトにて依頼しますが箱も渡して梱包していただくので安心かと思います。動作の確認は出来ています。お値下げは、ご遠慮下さい。

