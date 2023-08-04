【新作からSALEアイテム等お得な商品満載】 Geforce NVIDIA GTX1660ti PALiT製 PCパーツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
PALiT製GTX1660ti
2021年購入。動作確認済。付属品なし。
マイニング歴はございません。
ゲームのみに使用(1日3.4時間程度)
3060tiの箱で梱包、発送させて頂きます。
中古品のため、ご理解いただける方のご購入お待ちしてます。(返品は基本お受け出来ません。)
人気グラフィックボードモデル...GTX 1660ti
種類...グラフィックボード
GPU/シリーズ名...RTX

¥14,800

