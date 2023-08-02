【高品質】 Daniel w. Fletcher THEMET museum shirt ! シャツ

"Daniel w. Fletcher"

Silk shirt, collaboration with Artist Caitlin Keogh.

*From same collaboration's shirt was chosen to THE MET museum NY !!

COLLECTOR ITEM.

color : grey

material : 100% silk

size on tag : S

Made in United Kingdom.

measurements :

shoulder : 44 cm

length : 69 cm

bust : 51 cm

sleeve : 62 cm

※素人検品であるため、採寸の誤差などがあるかもしれませんがご了承ください。

condition : C

There are several damages and colours moved around in the illustration.

Before purchasing, please see each photo carefully and don't buy if you are nervous about used clothes.

photo 1 - 7 : actual item photo

photo 8 - 9 : from another source

___

コンディションについて

S：新品、未使用品

A：USED美品。目立った汚れやダメージのない非常に良い状態

B：一般的なUSED商品。多少使用感や小キズ等のある状態

C：使用感の目立つUSED商品。大きな汚れやダメージがある状態

D：大きな難有りの商品。ダメージや汚れでそのままでの着用に問題があると思われる状態

コンディション理由による返品はお受けできませんので画像でご判断ください。また中古品ですので神経質な方はご遠慮ください。

では好きな方お買い上げお待ちしております！

___

Valentino

LOEWE

JW.ANDERSON

Gucci

商品の情報 商品のサイズ S 商品の状態 傷や汚れあり

