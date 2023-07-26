く日はお得♪ シャネルローファー 24.0cm 37.5 loafer Channel ローファー/革靴

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

カラー···ホワイト
ヒール高さ···0〜3cm
素材···エナメル
柄・デザイン···無地
ローファー型···コインローファー
サイズ：37.5 約24.0cm
購入時期はは2021年6-7月、シャネルの表参道ブティックで購入しました。昨年は履く機会が無く、5回程度の着用です。4枚目に薄いシミのある箇所の掲載があります。定価12万円程度だったと思います。イタリア製の柔らかな山羊皮の履きやすいローファー です。購入してすぐに同系色のベージュの裏張りをしました。
購入した時のシャネルのシューズの箱に入れで発送しますが、箱につぶれがあります。
中古ですので神経質な方はお避けください。
高級パテントレザー用のフランス製クリーニング液をおつけします。
Color: white
Size: 37.5 or 24.0cm
Material: patent leather with soft goat leather.
Made in Italy
Bought them at Channel boutique in Omotesando, Tokyo. Retail price them was around 120K JPY. I worn them max 5 times, a few hours last year. Has a light stain as seen in 4th photo.
Excellent condition but please be mindful they are used. Now they come with French shoe cleaner for patent leather.
#channel
#シャネル
#summer loafer
#branded loafer
#ブランドローファー

商品の情報

商品のサイズ24cm
ブランドシャネル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

