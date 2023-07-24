★新春福袋2022★ 20AW junhashimoto STRETCH RIDERS INNER ライダースジャケット

junhashimoto

SHELLAC レザージャケット

ジュンハシモト

ストレッチインナーライダース

■STRETCH INNER RIDERS

1022010001/ BLACK / 4 /

¥181,500 TAX IN

【実寸】

着丈:64cm

身幅:48cm

肩幅:40cm

袖丈:65cm

（素人採寸です。Web等ご参照下さい。）

■状態：ほぼ使用しておらず未使用品に近いコンディションです。

■サイズ感について

当方170cm65～70kgでジャケットアウター等は普段junhashimotoのsize4を着用しておりますが、体感的には同ブランドのコート類と比べ若干タイトに作られております。しかしながら非常に良くストレッチが効いた素材の為、無理なく着用できています。170～180cm 65～75kg位の方ならジャストかと思います。

■メーカー紹介より

レザーの素材上、不可能と言われたストレッチ性が備わっている特別な商品。

junhashimotoの数あるレザー・ラインナップにおいて、既に不動の地位を確立している、INNER RIDERS。形としての特徴は袖口や裾のリブを排除し、1枚着としての存在感はもちろん、COATのインナーとしても使用できる点。こちらは、襟裏のリブを排除し、よりミニマルな雰囲気に仕上げております。

特殊加工を施し、ストレッチ性を持たせた、ラムレザーの着心地を是非体感して頂きたいです。このままお車の運転もスムーズに出来ます。電車のつり革もノンストレスです。実用性と見た目の両立、既に出来ております。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ L ブランド ジュンハシモト 商品の状態 未使用に近い

