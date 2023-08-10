お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【特別訳あり特価】 i5-10400 cpu PCパーツ

商品の説明

i5-10400 cpu
の中古です
本体のみ
中古のためやや傷汚れ使用感があります
値下げ交渉NG(対応しません)
宅急便コンパクト

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

i5-10400 cpuの中古です本体のみ中古のためやや傷汚れ使用感があります値下げ交渉NG(対応しません)宅急便コンパクト

2分钟前

¥11,500 ¥9,775

(税込) 送料込み
3
13
商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
