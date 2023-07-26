【超安い】 Basic Poly Long Shirt Sleeve シャツ

RIDGE MOUNTAIN GEAR の Poly Basic Long Sleeve Shirt の出品になります。

街で一度着用しました。

サイズM

カラー : Coast Grey

発送は仕事の都合によって即日発送〜5日で発送になります。

よろしくお願いします。

RIDGEMOUNTAINGEAR

リッジマウンテンギア

山と道

アトリエブルーボトル

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

