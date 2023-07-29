【高品質】 Book Surface 第6世代 i7 Core Intel ノートPC

587ab45a8f

微软Surface Book intel Core i7 6th 一代PC 笔记本电脑和上网本| eBay

微软Surface Book intel Core i7 6th 一代PC 笔记本电脑和上网本| eBay

Microsoft Surface Book CR7-00001 Intel Core i7 6th Gen 6600U (2.60 GHz) 16 GB Memory 512 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce graphics 13.5

Microsoft Surface Book Specs - Full Technical Specifications

微软Surface Book intel Core i7 6th 一代PC 笔记本电脑和上网本| eBay

Microsoft Surface Book i7 (2016) review: All about that base - CNET

Microsoft Surface Book Intel Core i7 6th Gen. PC Laptops