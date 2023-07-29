お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【高品質】 Book Surface 第6世代 i7 Core Intel ノートPC

Surface Book 第6世代 Intel Core i7 SSD 512GB メモリ16GB
Surface Book
i7-6600U
メモリ16GB
SSD 512GB
Microsoft Surface Book
型式:048059272154
カラー　シルバー
OS windows10 Professional 64bit
CPU　　　i7-6600U 2.6GHZ
メモリ　　16GB
SSD　　　512GB
液晶　　　13.5 インチ
PixelSense ディスプレイ・スクリーン: 13.5 インチ
PixelSense ディスプレイ　解像度: 3000 x 2000
グラッフィック ：Intel HD Graphics 520
　　　　　　　　NVIDIA GeForce GPU（キーボード部分装着時に起動）
ワイヤレスLAN :搭載
Bluetooth 　　 :搭載
その他 :USB3.0・Surface Connect 端子・Mini DisplayPort・SDカードスロット
◆ 付属品
ACアダプタ、電源コード
officeはございません。
エッジ部分や天板にダメージのある部分があります。
写真をご参照下さい。
画面は傷がなく綺麗です。
2020年に中古で購入しましたが、電源が付かなくなる不具合が発生した為、2022年7月にMicrosoftにて新品と交換しております。
万が一不具合があった場合の補償(返品・キャンセル等)は出来かねますので、新品をお求めの方はご遠慮下さい。

Surface Book 第6世代 Intel Core i7 SSD 512GB メモリ16GB Surface Booki7-6600Uメモリ16GBSSD 512GBMicrosoft Surface Book 型式:048059272154カラー　シルバーOS windows10 Professional 64bitCPU　　　i7-6600U 2.6GHZメモリ　　16GBSSD　　　512GB液晶　　　13.5 インチ PixelSense ディスプレイ・スクリーン: 13.5 インチ PixelSense ディスプレイ　解像度: 3000 x 2000 グラッフィック ：Intel HD Graphics 520　　　　　　　　NVIDIA GeForce GPU（キーボード部分装着時に起動）ワイヤレスLAN :搭載Bluetooth 　　 :搭載その他 :USB3.0・Surface Connect 端子・Mini DisplayPort・SDカードスロット◆ 付属品ACアダプタ、電源コードofficeはございません。エッジ部分や天板にダメージのある部分があります。写真をご参照下さい。画面は傷がなく綺麗です。2020年に中古で購入しましたが、電源が付かなくなる不具合が発生した為、2022年7月にMicrosoftにて新品と交換しております。万が一不具合があった場合の補償(返品・キャンセル等)は出来かねますので、新品をお求めの方はご遠慮下さい。

