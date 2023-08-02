最新作 INSTINCT2 DUAL POWER 腕時計(デジタル)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

GARMIN INSTINCT2 dualpower GRAPHITE
GARMIN INSTINCT2 dualpower GRAPHITE箱付ソーラー充電対応suica対応純正フィルムを購入時より貼付2022年購入月に1～2回半日サイクリングでの使用落下歴無タバコ無ペット無充電端子にはカバーを付けて使用していました付属品クイックスタートマニュアルチャージングケーブル(画像にあるフィルムのパッケージは既に貼付け済となります)#GARMINカラー...ブラックバンド...樹脂・シリコンバンド

