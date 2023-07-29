高品質の激安 WRIST REFOMED PATCH size:2 SHIRT WIDE シャツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
refomed
WRIST PATCH WIDE SHIRT CHAMBRAY
■ 定価 :¥ 28, 380円
■ サイズ: 2
　　　　　詳細は写真7枚目をご確認下さい
■ 色: 青
正規取扱店で購入しましたが、使用しないため出品いたします。
試着のみの新品未使用品です。
かなりゆったりしており、肌離れも良いので夏も着用可能だと思います。
大きめに着ていただくのがおすすめです。
買った時から、1番下のボタンの表面に一部欠けがあります。写真6枚目を確認下さい。
品　番:RE23SSSH02
現場作業で腕の内側に擦れや汚れが付きやすい事から着想を得た、リストパッチが特徴的なワイドシルエットシャツです。
素材はロープ染色を施した中白綿糸を使用したシャンブレー素材です。 デニムの様に経年変化していく事が特徴です。
肩を落としたワイドシルエットで、背中に取られた４タックでよりボリュームあるシルエットになっています。 アームホールもアウターに近いくらい広くとっており、スウェットやニットの上から着用する事が可能です。
バックヨークが低く、タックを4つも取ってボリュームのある佇まい。やる気のなさそうなテンションが気だるくて可愛いです。
アームホールもアウターに近いほど広く取っているので、ジャケットがわりに着るのもいいし、柔らかいから上からニットを着ても収まりがつく器用なデザイン。
木製のボタンもかわいいし、現場で使う釘なんかが落ちづらいようにポケットにつけられたゴムもくしゅっとしていて可愛らしい。
シャツ種類···その他

refomedWRIST PATCH WIDE SHIRT CHAMBRAY■ 定価 :¥ 28, 380円■ サイズ: 2　　　　　詳細は写真7枚目をご確認下さい■ 色: 青正規取扱店で購入しましたが、使用しないため出品いたします。試着のみの新品未使用品です。かなりゆったりしており、肌離れも良いので夏も着用可能だと思います。大きめに着ていただくのがおすすめです。買った時から、1番下のボタンの表面に一部欠けがあります。写真6枚目を確認下さい。品　番:RE23SSSH02現場作業で腕の内側に擦れや汚れが付きやすい事から着想を得た、リストパッチが特徴的なワイドシルエットシャツです。素材はロープ染色を施した中白綿糸を使用したシャンブレー素材です。 デニムの様に経年変化していく事が特徴です。肩を落としたワイドシルエットで、背中に取られた４タックでよりボリュームあるシルエットになっています。 アームホールもアウターに近いくらい広くとっており、スウェットやニットの上から着用する事が可能です。バックヨークが低く、タックを4つも取ってボリュームのある佇まい。やる気のなさそうなテンションが気だるくて可愛いです。アームホールもアウターに近いほど広く取っているので、ジャケットがわりに着るのもいいし、柔らかいから上からニットを着ても収まりがつく器用なデザイン。木製のボタンもかわいいし、現場で使う釘なんかが落ちづらいようにポケットにつけられたゴムもくしゅっとしていて可愛らしい。シャツ種類···その他

