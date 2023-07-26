売上実績NO.1 JBL Flip6 ブラック ポータブルプレーヤー

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

衝動で買いましたが、不要と判断したため売ります。amazonで昨日届いたものです。使用は1時間もしていません、
付属品
箱からケーブルまで全てあります。完品
JBL Flip6 防水ポータブル Bluetooth スピーカー ブラック
値下げ不可
#JBL
#JBL
#JBLflip6
#スピーカー

商品の情報

ブランドジェイビーエル
商品の状態未使用に近い

26分钟前

