素敵でユニークな The Vandy Pink Wallabees Clarks Skeletal スニーカー

商品の説明

ご覧頂きありがとうございます^_^
Vandy The Pink Skeletal Clarks Wallabees 26cm となります。
部屋での着用のみとなりますが、神経質な方はご遠慮ください。
写真が全てとなります。
Vandy The Pink からの最新リリースは、クラークスの 'Wallabees' を作り直した一足で、靴ひもまで続くつま先部分に骨格構造を採用しています。Vandy The Pink はバージニア州出身のデザイナーで、ポップカルチャーのワードローブの定番アイテムやビンテージ アパレルなどを気まぐれなデザインでリワークすることに注力しています。フットウェア製品は、ブラウン、ブラック、ボーン、ホワイト、セージ グリーンで提供され、靴の明るい色調とは対照的なステッチのブラック スケルトン パネルが特徴です。
再加工された「ワラビー」には、オフホワイトの斑点のあるシューレースと、靴の色合いにマッチするフラットなペアが付属しています。セージグリーンのカラーウェイはスエードと対照的な白い革の襟を使用しており、このオプションは春の明るい色に最適です。
クラークス
クラークスオリジナル
Clarks
コメントお待ちしてます☆

商品の情報

商品のサイズ26cm
ブランドクラークス
商品の状態新品、未使用

商品の情報

