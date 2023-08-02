お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【完売】 WH-CH510 ヘッドフォン

商品の説明

SONY WH-CH510(B)
HEADPHONE TYPE: MINI/LIGHTWEIGHT
True Wireless: NOT TRUE WIRELE
WIRED: NO WIRED
WIRELESS
color: BLACK
コードレス種類: 増設HP
ドライバーユニット: ダイナミック
バンドタイプ種類: ヘッドバンドタイプ
ヘッドセット属性: 携帯電話
ヘッドホン種類: 密閉型HP
マイク有
伝送種類: Bluetooth
折りたたみ形状: スイーベル
音声アシスタント機能有
未使用新品
#ソニー
#SONY

SONY WH-CH510(B)HEADPHONE TYPE: MINI/LIGHTWEIGHTTrue Wireless: NOT TRUE WIRELEWIRED: NO WIREDWIRELESScolor: BLACKコードレス種類: 増設HPドライバーユニット: ダイナミックバンドタイプ種類: ヘッドバンドタイプヘッドセット属性: 携帯電話ヘッドホン種類: 密閉型HPマイク有伝送種類: Bluetooth折りたたみ形状: スイーベル音声アシスタント機能有未使用新品#ソニー#SONY

