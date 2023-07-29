お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
定番 PSM-140 ヘアアイロン

商品の説明

YA−MAN PSM-140
YA−MAN PSM-140【ヴェーダスムースアイロン】color: BLACK#ヤーマン#YA−MANアイロンタイプ···ストレートアイロン温度···140℃〜180℃立ち上がり時間···〜20秒サイズ：W29×D40×H289(mm)重量：約260g(電源コードは除く)コードの長さ：2.6mオートオフ：60分定価27500円☆滑らせるほどツヤめく新感覚アイロン40年以上、美容機器を開発し続けてきたヤーマンの技術を搭載。新感覚のヴェール髪アイロンで、使用するたびにまとまりとうるおいのある髪へ。①マイナスイオンプレートに配合されている主成分のトルマリンがマイナスイオンを発生。・潤いが補給されるマイナスイオン＝微粒子水普通の水よりも分子が小さいため髪内部に取り込みやすく、しっとりなめらかな髪へ。・静電気除去マイナスイオンで静電気を中和し、キューティクルもしめてまとまりのある髪へ。②低反発クッション＋切り込み・低反発クッションで過度なプレスを防止。・プレートに切り込みを入れる事で蒸気を逃がす。アイロンのダメージの原因と言われる水蒸気爆発の予防に。③ブラックシリカ含有ブラックシリカ含有プレート岩盤浴の壁にも用いられる希少性の高い天然の鉱石ブラックシリカを練り込み育成光線を放出する事により、血行促進をし、健康な頭皮へ。④ブライトモードモイスチャーパルス＋温熱熱で癖を伸ばしながら、電気の力により空気中の水分を髪の毛に閉じ込める！水分量が保持出来るのでカラーの色持ちもUP。⑤シーンに合わせた2種類のモード搭載・ブライトモードくせを伸ばしてストレートにしたい場合におすすめ！・スタイリングモードしっかりスタイリングをしてカールをキープしたい場合におすすめ！一度だけ使用しました。以前使っていたものがある為出品。見たところ傷などありません。箱の一部に小さな傷あり。動作確認済みです！返品交換はお控えください。☆神経質な方はおやめ下さい☆

定番 PSM-140 ヘアアイロン

4分钟前

定番 PSM-140 ヘアアイロン

¥17,000 ¥12,750

(税込) 送料込み
7
12
商品の情報

  カテゴリー
    ホーム
    美容/健康
    ヘアアイロン
    PSM-140
  商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  発送元の地域東京都
  発送までの日数1~3日で発送
