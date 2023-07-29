定番 PSM-140 ヘアアイロン

YA−MAN PSM-140

color: BLACK

#ヤーマン

#YA−MAN

アイロンタイプ···ストレート

よろしくお願いします

アイロン温度···140℃〜180℃

YA−MAN YJHB0 GOLD

立ち上がり時間···〜20秒

サイズ：W29×D40×H289(mm)

重量：約260g(電源コードは除く)

コードの長さ：2.6m

オートオフ：60分

定価27500円

☆滑らせるほどツヤめく新感覚アイロン

40年以上、美容機器を開発し続けてきた

ヤーマンの技術を搭載。

新感覚のヴェール髪アイロンで、使用するたびにまとまりとうるおいのある髪へ。

①マイナスイオン

プレートに配合されている主成分のトルマリンがマイナスイオンを発生。

・潤いが補給される

マイナスイオン＝微粒子水

普通の水よりも分子が小さいため髪内部に

取り込みやすく、しっとりなめらかな髪へ。

・静電気除去

マイナスイオンで静電気を中和し、

キューティクルもしめてまとまりのある髪へ。

②低反発クッション＋切り込み

・低反発クッションで過度なプレスを防止。

・プレートに切り込みを入れる事で蒸気を逃がす。アイロンのダメージの原因と言われる水蒸気爆発の予防に。

③ブラックシリカ含有

PSM-140

ブラックシリカ含有プレート

岩盤浴の壁にも用いられる希少性の高い天然の

鉱石ブラックシリカを練り込み育成光線を放出

する事により、血行促進をし、健康な頭皮へ。

④ブライトモード

モイスチャーパルス＋温熱

熱で癖を伸ばしながら、電気の力により空気中の水分を髪の毛に閉じ込める！

水分量が保持出来るのでカラーの色持ちもUP。

⑤シーンに合わせた2種類のモード搭載

・ブライトモード

くせを伸ばしてストレートにしたい場合に

おすすめ！

・スタイリングモード

しっかりスタイリングをしてカールをキープ

したい場合におすすめ！

一度だけ使用しました。

以前使っていたものがある為出品。

見たところ傷などありません。

箱の一部に小さな傷あり。

動作確認済みです！

返品交換はお控えください。

☆神経質な方はおやめ下さい☆

商品の情報 ブランド ヤーマン 商品の状態 未使用に近い

