超安い Store Needles×Freak's Narrow Pants Track その他

カラー···ブラウン
パンツ丈···フルレングス
素材···コーデュロイ
シルエット···テーパード
季節感···秋、冬
ニードルズのフリークスストア別注
ナロートラックパンツです。
太畝コーデュロイのナロータイプ
ブラウンにパープルラインです。
着用頻度は多めだったので
コーデュロイ特有のアタリや凹凸のつぶれ
点々とシミが見受けられますが
着用している分には問題ございません

