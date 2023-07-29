【国内即発送】 iMac/128GB/1TB/Retina/2020 デスクトップ型PC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

27インチiMac Retina 5K 2020
プロセッサ: 3.6 GHz 10コア Intel Core i9
メモリ: 128 GB 2667 MHz DDR4
ストレージ: 1TB SSD
グラフィックス: AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT 8 GB
購入日: 2020年9月に公式ストアにて購入
【商品の状態】
●目立った汚れや傷はありません
●キーボードとトラックパッドは、裏面に使用感があります。
【箱について】
購入時に処分してしまったため、別の箱にお包みしてお送りします。純正の箱が付いていませんのでご注意下さい。
【動作】
●特に不具合はありません
【キーボードとマウスについて】
●キーボード日本語キー付き
●トラックパッド付き
【出品理由】
●ノートPCしか使わなくなってしまいました。どなたか使っていただける方にお譲りしたいです！

商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

27インチiMac Retina 5K 2020プロセッサ: 3.6 GHz 10コア Intel Core i9メモリ: 128 GB 2667 MHz DDR4ストレージ: 1TB SSDグラフィックス: AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT 8 GB購入日: 2020年9月に公式ストアにて購入【商品の状態】●目立った汚れや傷はありません●キーボードとトラックパッドは、裏面に使用感があります。【箱について】購入時に処分してしまったため、別の箱にお包みしてお送りします。純正の箱が付いていませんのでご注意下さい。【動作】●特に不具合はありません【キーボードとマウスについて】●キーボード日本語キー付き●トラックパッド付き【出品理由】●ノートPCしか使わなくなってしまいました。どなたか使っていただける方にお譲りしたいです！

商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

