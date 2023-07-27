豪華で新しい コンポーネント パーツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
SHIMANO DEORE LX ( M580 )
☆ : クランク : 前‐後 ディレイラ―
: 左右 シフター : フリー ハブ のセット
になります。
44T × 32T × 22T 170mm
( Fr 3s : Rr 9s )
☆ FD 黒いシム付で ∅ 31,8 mm
☆ FH 135 mm 32 孔
☆ 取り外しまで問題無く作動してました。
★ 貴重 な Rr ディレイラ―
ロ―ノ―マル : RD は逆のタイプにな
ります ( ワイヤー を引くと小さいギ
ヤ (歯数の少ない ) の ほうに動きます。
☆ 素早いシフトダウンで立ち上がりの準備
ができクイックな走りが可能。
☆ セット での出品でお願いします。
◎ 使用品ですが キズも少なくキレイだと
思えます。《 キズなど有ります 》

商品の情報

ブランドシマノ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

SHIMANO DEORE LX ( M580 )☆ : クランク : 前‐後 ディレイラ― : 左右 シフター : フリー ハブ のセット になります。 44T × 32T × 22T 170mm ( Fr 3s : Rr 9s )☆ FD 黒いシム付で ∅ 31,8 mm☆ FH 135 mm 32 孔☆ 取り外しまで問題無く作動してました。★ 貴重 な Rr ディレイラ― ロ―ノ―マル : RD は逆のタイプにな ります ( ワイヤー を引くと小さいギ ヤ (歯数の少ない ) の ほうに動きます。☆ 素早いシフトダウンで立ち上がりの準備 ができクイックな走りが可能。☆ セット での出品でお願いします。◎ 使用品ですが キズも少なくキレイだと 思えます。《 キズなど有ります 》

