2022新入荷 Henty リュック/バックパック

商品の説明

Henty Wingmanシリーズ
ビジネスウェアを持ち運ぶ既存のガーメントバッグに不満を持っていた、Jeremy GreyとJon Gourlayの２人から生まれた独創的なアイディアのガーメントバッグです。
靴などを収納する円筒状のジムバッグを中心に、スーツを巻いて収納します。特殊素材のプラスチック構造でスーツの形がくずれとシワを防ぎます。自転車に乗っても、カジュアルなスタイルで持っても違和感のない、全くあたらしい感覚のガーメントバッグです。
主な素材：本体=ナイロン500Dほか、
ジムバッグ=500Dターポリン
デザイン：オーストラリア
製造：ベトナム
三辺合計140cm以上で送付予定です。
値下げには対応していません、申し訳ございません。
※GW前週の26日までなら対応可能です、以降はGW明け対応となる可能性が御座います。ご了承ください。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. バッグ
    3. リュック/バックパック
    4. Henty
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
